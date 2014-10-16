Oct 16 Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :

* Says board has appointed Hubert Rodarie as chairman

* Says board decided the appointment of Philippe Lemoine as new chief executive officer to succeed to Renaud Haberkorn

* Says change in governance is linked to successful tender offer achieved by SMABTP on Societe de la Tour Eiffel (of which it holds 89.88 pct of the capital)

