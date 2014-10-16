BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
Oct 16 Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :
* Says board has appointed Hubert Rodarie as chairman
* Says board decided the appointment of Philippe Lemoine as new chief executive officer to succeed to Renaud Haberkorn
* Says change in governance is linked to successful tender offer achieved by SMABTP on Societe de la Tour Eiffel (of which it holds 89.88 pct of the capital)
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share
* Take up of settlement offer at more than 50 percent of targeted shares at present