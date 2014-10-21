UPDATE 3-Republicans split, conservatives angry as U.S. healthcare overhaul inches ahead
* Speaker Ryan says bill "on track and on schedule" (Adds conservative reaction, paragraphs 12-13)
Oct 21 Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :
* Completes the acquisition of a 14,800 square meter office building in Puresnes, Paris Source text: bit.ly/1vIhmSk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Speaker Ryan says bill "on track and on schedule" (Adds conservative reaction, paragraphs 12-13)
* Yet stronger dollar could boost prospects for ECB, BOJ (Adds further policy decisions, ECB, comments, Washington byline)
* E.On Se : bookrunner says price guidance of 6.71-6.72 euros; books to close at 7.30 pm UK Further company coverage: