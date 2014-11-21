Nov 21 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Issued on Thursday a 500 mln euros bond with a term of 7 years and a coupon of 1.875 percent

* Launched also a tender offer for its two public bonds maturing in May 2016 and November 2017

* The second offer is expected to expire on Nov. 27

* Said banks HSBC, Natixis, BNPP, CACIB and SGCIB were the lead managers on the issue

