LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has attracted orders in excess of USD8bn for its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 bond, a banker involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, leads started marketing the RegS/144a notes in the very low 8% area. The banker said the offering was likely to be at least USD1bn in size and is likely to price later on Wednesday.

Societe Generale is running the deal, alongside JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)