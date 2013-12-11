By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale's
USD1.75bn Additional Tier 1 Yankee debut has soared more than
two points in the grey market, despite launching at an
aggressive 7.875% coupon level.
At 11.30am New York time, the 5.125% low trigger perpetual
non-call 10-year was trading at 102.00/102.25.
The deal, in the process of being allocated, was first
whispered in the 'very low 8%' range, after marketing on Tuesday
garnered a strong bid from US investors indicating interest in
the 8.00%-8.25% range.
By the time the deal was launched on Wednesday, the book had
soared to USD17.5bn - more than tripling from the USD5bn-plus
book late on Tuesday in New York.
That enabled Societe Generale and joint lead managers Morgan
Stanley and JP Morgan to pull in guidance to 7.875%-8.00%
guidance and again to 7.875%. The deal will price later on
Wednesday.
US investors said the sub 8.00% pricing still worked because
the deal was smaller than the USD3bn that they had expected.
"It says to me that pricing is more important to SocGen,"
said Matt Duch, senior portfolio manager at Calvert Investments.