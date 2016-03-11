PARIS, March 11 Societe Generale said
on Friday the European Commission had agreed to reduce a 445.9
million-euro ($498 million) fine imposed in 2013 for
manipulating benchmark interest rates.
France's second-largest bank had lodged an appeal in
February 2014, claiming there had been a miscalculation of its
sales values.
"The services of the European Commission have verified and
accepted the newly calculated value of sales and will
accordingly propose an amending decision to reduce the fine
imposed," Societe Generale said in a written statement sent to
Reuters.
The statement confirmed a report published on the website of
French newspaper Les Echos. It did not say by how much the fine
would be reduced. A spokeswoman would not comment further.
The settlement followed an industry-wide investigation into
how the euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate was set.
EU antitrust regulators slapped in total 1.7 billion euros
($1.9 billion) of penalties on six financial institutions
including Deutsche Bank, RBS, JPMorgan
and Societe Generale in 2013.
($1 = 0.89582 euros)
