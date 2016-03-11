PARIS, March 11 Societe Generale said on Friday the European Commission had agreed to reduce a 445.9 million-euro ($498 million) fine imposed in 2013 for manipulating benchmark interest rates.

France's second-largest bank had lodged an appeal in February 2014, claiming there had been a miscalculation of its sales values.

"The services of the European Commission have verified and accepted the newly calculated value of sales and will accordingly propose an amending decision to reduce the fine imposed," Societe Generale said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

The statement confirmed a report published on the website of French newspaper Les Echos. It did not say by how much the fine would be reduced. A spokeswoman would not comment further.

The settlement followed an industry-wide investigation into how the euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate was set.

EU antitrust regulators slapped in total 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of penalties on six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, RBS, JPMorgan and Societe Generale in 2013. ($1 = 0.89582 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus/Ruth Pitchford)