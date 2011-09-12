* Exposure to peripheral eurozone economies is 4.3 billion
euros
* Will free up 4 bln euros of capital by 2013 by selling
assets
* Targets Core Tier 1 ratio above 9 pct by 2013 without
capital increase
* SocGen shares down 2.1 pct in Frankfurt trading
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Sept 12 Societe Generale said
on Monday it will speed up asset disposals and further cut costs
to free up capital as it moved to address market concerns about
its financial health and liquidity.
The French bank, whose shares have been punished in recent
weeks amid the deepening sovereign debt crisis in Europe, said
it was accelerating the strategic plan it set in June 2010 to
cope with the new realities in which funding would be scarcer
and more expensive for all banks.
"In this new global environment, banks, including Societe
Generale, need to adjust their strategy accordingly," the bank
said in a statement.
The actions to be taken include steps to reduce the bank's
leverage via cost and job cuts, speeding up the sale of toxic
assets and getting out of cash-intensive business lines.
SocGen shares were down 2.1 pct at 16.995 euros by 0630 GMT
in Frankfurt . The stock is due to start trading at 0700
GMT in Paris.
Societe Generale's move comes after weekend reports that
France's top banks were bracing for a likely credit rating cut
by Moody's.
Several sources told Reuters on Saturday that Societe
Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
were expecting an "imminent decision" from the ratings agency,
which first put them under review for possible downgrade on June
15.
Credit Agricole shares were down nearly 5 percent in
Frankfurt , while BNP stock was down 3.1 percent
.
Societe Generale said it would free up 4 billion euros of
capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1
ratio by 100 basis points.
The bank also said it had already sold 3.5 billion euros in
toxic assets in the third quarter to date as part of a broader
effort to alleviate ongoing concerns over its funding and
liquidity.
The bank said it was targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio "well
above 9 percent by 2013 without a capital increase".
Exposure to peripheral eurozone economies totals 4.3 billion
euros ($5.9 billion), the bank said.
(Editing by Leila Abboud and James Regan)