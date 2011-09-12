* Exposure to peripheral eurozone economies is 4.3 billion euros

* Will free up 4 bln euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets

* Targets Core Tier 1 ratio above 9 pct by 2013 without capital increase

* SocGen shares down 2.1 pct in Frankfurt trading

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Sept 12 Societe Generale said on Monday it will speed up asset disposals and further cut costs to free up capital as it moved to address market concerns about its financial health and liquidity.

The French bank, whose shares have been punished in recent weeks amid the deepening sovereign debt crisis in Europe, said it was accelerating the strategic plan it set in June 2010 to cope with the new realities in which funding would be scarcer and more expensive for all banks.

"In this new global environment, banks, including Societe Generale, need to adjust their strategy accordingly," the bank said in a statement.

The actions to be taken include steps to reduce the bank's leverage via cost and job cuts, speeding up the sale of toxic assets and getting out of cash-intensive business lines.

SocGen shares were down 2.1 pct at 16.995 euros by 0630 GMT in Frankfurt . The stock is due to start trading at 0700 GMT in Paris.

Societe Generale's move comes after weekend reports that France's top banks were bracing for a likely credit rating cut by Moody's.

Several sources told Reuters on Saturday that Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were expecting an "imminent decision" from the ratings agency, which first put them under review for possible downgrade on June 15.

Credit Agricole shares were down nearly 5 percent in Frankfurt , while BNP stock was down 3.1 percent .

Societe Generale said it would free up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis points.

The bank also said it had already sold 3.5 billion euros in toxic assets in the third quarter to date as part of a broader effort to alleviate ongoing concerns over its funding and liquidity.

The bank said it was targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio "well above 9 percent by 2013 without a capital increase".

Exposure to peripheral eurozone economies totals 4.3 billion euros ($5.9 billion), the bank said.

