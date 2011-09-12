(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Will sell assets to free up 4 bln euros capital by 2013
* Targets core tier 1 ratio above 9 pct by 2013 without cap
hike
* Exposure to peripheral euro zone economies is 4.3 bln
euros
* French bank shares fall more than 10 percent
(Adds details)
By Elena Berton and Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Sept 12 Societe Generale said
it would cut costs and sell assets worth 4 billion euros to
bolster capital on Monday, but shares in French banks fell by
more than 10 percent on concerns about Greek debt and a possible
cut to their credit ratings.
SocGen, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
are heavily exposed to Greek government debt, which is under
intense pressure amid worries about its euro zone membership.
French banks are braced for an imminent decision from credit
rating agency Moody's, which put them under review for possible
downgrade on June 15, several sources told Reuters on Saturday.
Confidence in European lenders' ability to fund themselves
in the face of a slowing economy and the unfolding Greek debt
drama has evaporated rapidly, with French banks among the
hardest hit because they are seen as particularly reliant on
short-term funding.
SocGen's announcement on Monday was intended to mitigate
some of the negative pressure expected from a Moody's downgrade,
said one banking analyst speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Some points of the press release are really positive, but I
do not think this is having an impact today," he said. "The
share price reaction today is completely due to the downgrade
from Moody's and the jitters on Greece leaving the euro zone."
In a surprise move, SocGen said it would cut costs and
jobs, speeding up the sale of toxic assets, as well as selling
units in asset management and financial services.
The bank said it is still targeting a core tier 1 ratio
"well above" 9 percent by 2013, without having to resort to a
capital increase.
SocGen shares were down 9.3 percent at 0857 GMT, while BNP
Paribas was down 11.2 percent and Credit Agricole was
9.9 percent lower. The European bank sector was down 3.3
percent.
SocGen, whose shares have been punished in recent weeks amid
the deepening sovereign debt crisis in Europe, said it was
accelerating a strategic plan announced in June 2010 to cope
with new realities, in which funding would be scarcer and more
expensive for all banks.
It had been under pressure to act after scrapping its 2012
profit target and a sharp summer sell-off driven by fears over
its funding firepower.
French lenders -- two of which own local Greek banks -- have
the highest overall bank exposure to Greece, according to the
Bank of International Settlements, and have begun taking
writedowns on Greek holdings as part of a new rescue package.
However, SocGen's exposure to peripheral euro zone economies
totals 4.3 billion euros ($5.9 billion), which amounts to less
than 1 percent of its balance sheet.
Its exposure to Greek government bonds was 900 million euros
on Sept. 9, down compared with June.
The fall in its shares has led investors and media to
speculate about more dramatic moves, such as government
intervention or a long-mooted takeover by rival BNP.
Asked about the government's plans in a TV interview on
Monday, French industry minister, Eric Besson, ruled out a
partial nationalization of the banks.
"It seems to me to be totally premature and not relevant
today to evoke this hypothesis," he told RMC and BFM TV.
Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea said that no discussions
over possible state intervention had taken place.
And in an internal memo sent to staff, SocGen's management
said a takeover of the bank was not a solution to its current
woes.
"A takeover, today, is neither a solution nor [at] risk [of
occurring]: all banks have seen their share prices drop," the
memo said.
"The level of instability in the environment and the banking
system means that all banks are faced with the same problem. [A
merger] is not a solution to the current problem, regardless of
the players."
SocGen said freeing up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by
selling assets would improve its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis
points. During a conference call the bank ruled out additional
asset sales beyond 4 billion euros.
It also said it had already sold 3.5 billion euros in toxic
assets in the third quarter as part of a broader effort to
alleviate ongoing concerns over funding and liquidity.
On the cost cut front, SocGen is also cutting jobs in
Russia, Romania, Poland and Egypt, as well as paring down the
cost base at its investment banking business by 5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent, Christian Plumb;
Editing by Dan Lalor, James Regan and Alexander Smith)