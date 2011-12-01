BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
PARIS Dec 1 French bank Societe Generale is looking to sell its aircraft and ship financing activities and stop funding leveraged buyouts in the U.S. and Asia as it seeks to reduce its dollar-funding needs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The newspaper, citing persons familiar with the matter, said the bank is inviting bids from Asian investors for its aircraft and marine loan portfolios, worth several billions of dollars, as potential U.S. and European buyers showed little interest.
Last month, sources told Reuters Societe Generale was selling property loans worth more than 600 million euros ($807.69 million) to slash its exposure to the volatile sector and withstand the euro debt crisis.
SocGen officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: