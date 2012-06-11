PARIS, June 11 The head of French bank
Societe Generale said the dangers of excessive housing
finance were on display in the Spanish banking crisis and
lessons could be learned from that country's real estate bubble.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros in a rescue fund to shore up its banks,
crippled by bad debts from a burst real estate bubble.
"Once more it's real estate that in the end makes banks
fragile," Frederic Oudea said in an interview with French LCI
television on Monday. "What most of all makes a banking system
solid, is that the credit is put in place responsibly and
reasonably - avoid too much debt and for too long a period."
Oudea, who is also head of the French Banking Federation,
said that Spain had been constructing as many apartments as
Italy, France and Germany combined, while bank loans could run
for up to 50 years.
While Spain will join Greece, Ireland and Portugal in
receiving a European financial package, the aid will be focused
only on its banking sector and it does not appear to have
committed to additional austerity measures or structural reform.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said his reforms had spared
Spain a full rescue for its public debt but some analysts say
the bank aid may only be a prelude to an eventual bailout of the
state.
Oudea said he was opposed to separating banking activities
in France. Ring-fencing banks' risk-taking businesses from
mainstream retail functions was a key plank of Francois
Hollande's presidential election campaign, which also promised
to hit lenders with more taxes and tighter regulation.
"We say: we have a model that seems solid to us, we want to
maintain it... a total separation to me seems totally
inefficient and it won't work," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)