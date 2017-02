PARIS Aug 22 French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said it had asked Rothschild & Cie Banque to implement a liquidity contract on its shares during a one-year period, renewable automatically.

The sum of 170 million euros ($239.5 million) was allocated to this contract, Societe Generale said in a statement on Monday.

Societe Generale has seen its stock hammered this month along with other European banks in a global selloff that has particularly affected banks exposed to Greek and Italian debt. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)