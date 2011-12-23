UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
LONDON Dec 23 Societe Generale has reshuffled the senior management of its corporate and investment banking unit, days after the bank said division head Michel Peretie was leaving the firm.
The chief operating officer of the business, Christophe Hioco, will also depart by the end of the year, as he takes his retirement.
Ex-Bear Stearns banker Peretie will be replaced from Jan. 3 by Didier Valet, SocGen's chief financial officer.
Christophe Mianne, who will step up to be Valet's deputy, will be replaced as global head of markets by his own deputy, Dan Fields, the bank said on Friday.
SocGen has also rejigged its global finance division, appointing Pierre Palmieri to succeed Jean-Luc Parer, who will be advising Valet and Mianne.
Christophe Leblanc, who was chief operating officer for global markets, will become COO for the whole of the investment bank. (Reporting by Sarah White)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.