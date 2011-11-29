LONDON Nov 29 French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA)is putting property loans worth more than 600 million euros ($801.09 million) up for sale as it seeks to slash its exposure to the volatile sector, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the lender expected to receive a number of bids for a portfolio of non-performing loans to shops and offices in France and Germany on Tuesday, with most bids coming from private equity buyers.

SocGen is expected to lose up to 50 percent of the original value of the loans, which have a face value of around 500 million euros and were made before the 2007 property market crash, the FT said.

The FT also said it believed SocGen was marketing a portfolio of distressed loans worth about 100 million euros.

Private equity funds are the likely candidates to buy this set of loans made on commercial real estate assets in the U.S., according to the article, which also said it was not yet clear when the sale of this smaller group of loans would take place.

SocGen was not available for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Carol Bishopric)