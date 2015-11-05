PARIS Nov 5 Societe Generale plans 2,000 job cuts in its French retail banking unit by 2020, deputy chief executive Bernardo Sanchez Incera told Les Echos daily on Thursday.

The announcement confirms the report by the CFDT union in October that SocGen was considering closing 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 branches and cutting jobs in France.

