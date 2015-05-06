PARIS May 6 French bank Societe Generale
reported a fivefold increase in its first quarter net
income thanks to investment banking gains and a smaller hit from
its struggling Russian unit.
The bank posted net income of 868 million euros ($972
million) for the first three months, up from 169 million in the
same period of last year, when the company took a 525 million
euro writedown on its Russian business.
The bank suffered a fresh 91 million euro loss in the
reporting quarter on its Russian business as loan demand dropped
in the country in the grips of a deep recession triggered by
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and lower oil prices.
Net banking income rose 12.3 percent to 6.353 billion euros
with growth from corporate and investment banking up 21.8
percent, boosted by the weak euro and the full integration of
its Newedge brokerage after buying last year the 50 percent it
did not already own.
Revenues from equities trading jumped 32.5 percent as many
markets reached record highs in the quarter, while growth in
fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities trading offset
weaker demand for structured products.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Protard; Editing by
Andrew Callus)