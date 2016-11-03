PARIS Nov 3 Societe Generale posted
stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday, as a
recovery in foreign retail business and a bumper quarter for its
trading operations helped offset falling revenue at home.
The group's third-quarter results mirrored larger rivals,
including BNP Paribas which reported a
forecast-beating profit, benefiting from a boom in bond trading.
Third-quarter net income fell 2.4 percent to 1.10 billion
euros ($1.22 billion). Analysts in a Reuters poll had estimated
on average a fall in the figure to 745 million euros.
Revenue fell 5.6 percent to 6.01 billion euros, above the
poll average of 5.91 billion.
($1 = 0.9001 euros)
