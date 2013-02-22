BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Societe Generale is close to securitising a portfolio of derivatives counterparty risk in order to relieve some of the punitive capital treatment these exposures attract under Basel III, sources with knowledge of the situation have told IFR.
It comes as a number of banks are understood to be lining up transactions to reduce the capital held against credit valuation adjustments (CVA) on derivatives exposures in order to shed RWA, boost capital ratios and make trading businesses more efficient. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Alex Chambers)
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."