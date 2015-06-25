(Updates with completion of placement, value)

PARIS, June 25 French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it had sold a 7.04 percent stake in business consultants Sopra Steria for around 111 million euros.

SocGen, which has been busy this month modifying its portfolio to focus on assets seen as core to its business, said the stake held by its Geninfo subsidiary was sold through a private placement.

The bank said 3.43 percent of Sopra Steria had been sold through the placement to Sopra GMT, a group of founders and managers that is Sopra Steria's largest shareholder, for 54 million euros.

Sopra Steria itself bought back 1.47 percent of its stock through the placement for 23 million euros.

The remainder, corresponding to 2.13 percent of the capital, went to institutional investors.

The shares were offered in the placement at 77.25 euros each, Societe Generale said.

Sopra Steria's shares closed on Thursday up 0.04 percent at 82.18 euros.

Last week SocGen said it would sell its 20 percent stake in Amundi, its asset management joint venture with fellow French bank Credit Agricole, via an initial public offering later this year.

It also agreed last week to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving it full control over the fast-growing online bank at the heart of its digital banking strategy.

($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Editing by Tim Hepher)