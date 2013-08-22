LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Societe Generale, rated A2/A/A at the senior level, is preparing to sell the first European Banking Authority compliant subordinated bond in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources and subsequently confirmed by two lead managers.

The French bank is expected to meet with investors next week, ahead of the potential Additional Tier 1 deal which will help it to meet strict new requirements on leverage ratios.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)