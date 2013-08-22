BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Societe Generale, rated A2/A/A at the senior level, is preparing to sell the first European Banking Authority compliant subordinated bond in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources and subsequently confirmed by two lead managers.
The French bank is expected to meet with investors next week, ahead of the potential Additional Tier 1 deal which will help it to meet strict new requirements on leverage ratios.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Says exited bankruptcy with $90 million equity investment, new $640m asset-backed credit facility, elimination of more than $400 million of debt Source text for Eikon: