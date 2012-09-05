FRANKFURT, Sept 5 French bank Societe Generale is cooperating with U.S. authorities investigating an interest-rate fixing scandal, while the bank's own internal probe is also continuing, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have not received at this stage any allegation by any regulator. We are cooperating with them," Frederic Oudea told journalists on the sidelines of a financial conference.

Oudea said he was referring primarily to the U.S. authorities investigating potential malpractice in how banks set the so-called Libor interest rate, which is used as a reference for financial contracts around the world.

Oudea said he had not heard from French prosecutors about the case and declined to comment on developments in Switzerland, where authorities are also probing banks.

Societe Generale's internal probe would take time, he added, declining to say when he thought it might be completed.

"You should understand that it means reviewing hundreds of thousands of mails and phone calls; it is a huge task," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)