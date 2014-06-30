TAIPEI, June 30 French bank Societe Generale has priced its 20-year $250 million bonds at a yield of 4.1 percent in Taiwan, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The bond issue comes on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jungt; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)