BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
TAIPEI, June 30 French bank Societe Generale has priced its 20-year $250 million bonds at a yield of 4.1 percent in Taiwan, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
The bond issue comes on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jungt; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.