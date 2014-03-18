PARIS, March 18 Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed bank, said it would offer to buy out minority holders of its online bank brand Boursorama representing approximately 23 percent of the unit's ownership.

SocGen said on Tuesday it would file an offer of 12 euros ($16.71) per Boursorama share with the French AMF regulator, or a premium of 22 percent versus Boursorama's Monday closing price of 9.83 euros.

If more than 95 percent of minority investors successfully tender their shares, SocGen will proceed with a mandatory delisting.

SocGen already owns 56 percent of Boursorama, with Spain's Caixa Group owning 21 percent. The takeover offer is not aimed at Caixa's shareholding. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sophie Walker)