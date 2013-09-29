FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Societe Generale's
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea is confident his bank will meet
tougher post-crisis rules on European bank risk, a German
newspaper quoted him as saying.
SocGen, like banks across Europe, is cutting costs and
selling securities to soothe investors worried about balance
sheets.
The ECB will start supervising the euro zone's banks from
late next year as part of a closer integration of the European
financial system, in response to the crisis that threatened to
overwhelm the bloc's weakest government debtors and some of the
banks that hold their bonds.
"As for the core capital ratios, I'm not worried," Oudea was
quoted as saying by German newspaper Handelsblatt in a
pre-release of an interview, which will be published on Monday.
Oudea added that the market already forced major banks to
meet a core capital ratio of 10 percent, while national
supervisors required a ratio of at least 7 percent.
"However, it is important to assure there are no hidden
losses in the balance sheet."
Earlier this month SocGen Deputy Chief Executive Severin
Cabannes had said the bank was eyeing a 10 percent core capital
ratio by end-2013, higher than its official target of 9.5
percent.
Oudea said he expected that by 2020 only four European banks
would be active in international investment banking, including
Societe Generale. He urged European supervisors to ensure a role
for strong European players.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)