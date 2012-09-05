FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea rejected calls to separate investment banking from retail banking and defended the universal banking model, as regulators seek to tighten their grip over the financial system.

"Nowhere did it work," Oudea told a Frankfurt banking conference. Banks which failed in Spain and Ireland, causing bailouts by their host countries, were not investment banks, Oudea explained.

"Banks that caused trouble had a concentrated business model, not universal banks. Diversification of risk is also a capacity to provide security," Oudea said.

Regulators have called for the introduction of rules along the lines of the U.S. "Glass-Steagall" law, which divided commercial and investment banking operations.

Some regulators believe a separation of riskier investment banking operations from the rest of a bank would help safeguard other commercial and retail banking operations in the event of a bank collapse. (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)