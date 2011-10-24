Oct 24 Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) wealth management unit has appointed a new chief executive to run its Canadian wealth management subsidiary in Calgary, the firm said on Monday.

Paul Vaillancourt, chief investment officer at Canadian Wealth Management, or CWM, has expanded his role and become head of the 29-year-old firm.

He replaces former chief executive Christophe Hodiquet.

Vaillancourt, who joined the firm last year, started his career at the Royal Bank of Canada in 1990. Prior to CWM, Vaillancourt worked as senior vice president at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he helped manage about $30 billion in assets.

"Alberta is home to the second largest oil reserves in the world and there's a lot of wealth," Vaillancourt said in an interview. "We end up being the family office for a number of high-net-worth individuals and executives in Calgary."

The firm's average clients have a net worth of $2 million, he said. The firm's total assets under management, as of June 30, were about $750 million.

Vaillancourt said that although Canada's wealth management space is "dominated by the big six banks," he believes the small size of his firm gives them a niche.

"It's obviously a challenging environment, but boutique firms like us actually do quite well in these environments because of our strong emphasis on the relationship side," he said. "We believe that we are a true wealth management boutique in that we don't offer any banking or credit."

Vaillancourt will maintain his responsibilities overseeing asset allocation strategy, equity selection and portfolio management.

CWM employs a staff of 30, half of which are in adviser roles.

The firm joined Societe Generale Group in 2008 after nearly three decades in business. Societe Generale Private Banking, the wealth management arm of the Paris-based bank, has about $119.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30.

