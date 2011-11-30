BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 29 French bank Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) is contemplating the sale of its U.S. asset manager TCW Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The Paris-based bank is considering a management-led buyout or an initial public offering for the unit, which may be valued at about $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
The proposed sale of Los Angeles-based TCW, which had about $114 billion in assets under management on Sept. 30, comes at a time when European banks are searching for funds to deal with the debt crisis.
In September, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said the bank was looking to free up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in capital by 2013, primarily from potential disposals in its asset-management and financial services division, Bloomberg said. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Co intends to sell c.28 million ascension a shares to Meago Asset Managers Proprietary Limited at 4.05 rand per share
