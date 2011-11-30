Nov 29 French bank Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) is contemplating the sale of its U.S. asset manager TCW Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Paris-based bank is considering a management-led buyout or an initial public offering for the unit, which may be valued at about $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The proposed sale of Los Angeles-based TCW, which had about $114 billion in assets under management on Sept. 30, comes at a time when European banks are searching for funds to deal with the debt crisis.

In September, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said the bank was looking to free up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in capital by 2013, primarily from potential disposals in its asset-management and financial services division, Bloomberg said. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)