PARIS, March 7 French bank Societe Generale on Wednesday said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud at the helm of its private banking business in a management reshuffle.

Mazaud, currently deputy head of global finance at SocGen's Corporate and Investment Banking, replaces Daniel Truchi, who is leaving the company.

Reuters reported in January that the bank was set to announce an overhaul of the unit that would see Truchi replaced as head of the division, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

The sources had told Reuters that Mazaud was set to join the private bank as part of the reorganisation but it was not clear in which post.

Patrick Follea will become deputy head of the private banking business, but will retain his existing roles as chief executive of private banking France and supervisor of the private bank's activities in Belgium.

Yves Thieffry, currently deputy head of private banking, will take up another position within the private bank, SocGen said.

The appointments, which will be effective on March 10, 2012, "mark a new stage in the development and transformation of the private bank worldwide," the bank said in a statement.

Private banking is seen as a lucrative business in the current environment because it attracts a lot of deposits, analysts say.

SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, is cutting jobs, selling assets and overhauling management under chief executive Frederic Oudea in a bid to restore investor confidence after a bruising 2011 in which its shares fell 57 percent. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Nick Vinocur and Elaine Hardcastle)