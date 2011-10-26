PARIS Oct 26 Societe Generale could turn to its own shareholders if it ever needed to raise additional capital and has no need for government funds, its chief executive said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"If we ever needed it, which I doubt, we could call for funds from our shareholders," Frederic Oudea told Europe 1 radio station, adding that the bank ruled out the use of public funds to recapitalise. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)