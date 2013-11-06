Fitch Revises Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Autonomous Community of Basque Country - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895130 BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's (Basque Country) Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-T