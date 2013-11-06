CORRECTED-Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
PARIS Nov 6 French bank Societe Generale plans to cut 375 jobs across Europe in its securities services business, a staff union said in a newsletter posted online after meeting with management.
A spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Leila Abboud)
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Autonomous Community of Basque Country - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895130 BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country's (Basque Country) Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-T