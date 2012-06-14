PARIS, June 14 French lender Societe Generale was aware convicted former trader Jerome Kerviel had made bets of 50 billion euros and the bank even widened his losses after unwinding his position in 2008, a defence witness said on Thursday.

Philippe Houbet, 55, a former manager of SocGen-owned broker Fimat, agreed to testify in Kerviel's defence because of the behaviour of SocGen's senior managers, claiming they shirked responsibilities and allowed the movement of large sums without proper checks.

Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest rogue trading scandal, which cost SocGen 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and forced it to raise capital in 2008 as the global financial crisis struck.

He claims his superiors knew what he was doing. SocGen denies any part in the trades.

Houbet said it would have been "technically impossible" for the bank not to detect an exposure of 50 billion euros and accused it of creating fictitious transactions to balance the results. He also said the bank widened Kerviel's losses by at least 1 billion euros.

Earlier in the morning the court heard from Maxime Kahn, a "star trader" tasked with the emergency unwinding of Kerviel's position.

Kahn said no one informed him of the purpose of this transaction, w hich he carried out in a separate trading room and following precautionary rules designed to avoid destabilising the market due to the sums involved.

"We needed to unwind this position because Societe Generale did not have enough capital to support commitments worth 50 billion euros. It would not have been solvent," Kahn said.

Houbet said he doubted the transaction was done using precautionary rules. He pointed to documents showing another account took an opposite position to Kerviel's, as well as an unusual number of options on Germany's DAX share index.

SocGen's representative in court, Claire Dumas, said Houbet's documents only provided a partial view of the operations.

The appeal continues on Monday. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by David Hulmes)