Feb 11 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment
Banking, part of French bank Societe Generale,
appointed Imtiaz Shefuddin and Frances Cheung to bolster its
research capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.
While Shefuddin joined as a senior Asia credit strategist,
Cheung was named head of rates strategy for Asia, ex-Japan.
Shefuddin, who will be based in Singapore, will cover the
dollar-denominated high-yield and investment-grade bond markets
across Greater China, Korea, South East Asia and India.
Cheung, based in Hong Kong, will provide analysis on
regional interest rates markets and also formulate hedging
strategies for corporate clients.
