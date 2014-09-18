Sept 18 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking boosted its natural resources and energy financing team, naming senior executives in its Paris and Hong Kong offices.

The unit of Societe Generale, France's third-largest bank by assets, named Stephanie Clement de Givry global head of metals & mining finance.

Givry replaces Chin-Eav Eap, who will take up the newly created position of regional head of metals & mining finance for Asia Pacific in Hong Kong.

Givry, who will be based in Paris, was previously head of energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

The company appointed Daniel Mallo the new head of the energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.

Mallo will also share the role of co-head of natural resources & energy financing group for Asia Pacific.

(Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)