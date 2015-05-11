(Corrects throughout to say the appointments were for the Asia Pacific region)

May 11 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking appointed Yann Garnier as deputy head of global markets and head of sales in the Asia Pacific region.

The firm also appointed Timothee Bousser to the newly created role of head of equities and derivatives for Asia Pacific. Herve Mercat will be the deputy head.

Guillaume Miquel would be the head of fixed income & currencies, while Antoine Mascia has been appointed as head of trading for the Asia Pacific region.

The France-based company said for the Asia Pacific region, Frank Drouet will continue to lead the global markets division. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)