PARIS Feb 11 Societe Generale posted a lower than expected rise in fourth-quarter net income after the French bank set aside an additional 400 million euros ($450.4 million) to cover litigation costs.

SocGen has been conducting an internal investigation into dollar transfers made on behalf of entities based in countries subject to U.S. sanctions, linked to talks with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The French bank said total litigation provisions stood at 1.7 billion euros by the end of 2015, but did not offer a precise explanation for the increase.

Group net profit rose to 656 million euros in the fourth quarter from 549 million euros a year ago, the bank said on Thursday, below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 663 million euros.

French retail banking had a strong quarter thanks to rising loan demand and deposit growth, while sluggish international retail and lower fixed-income trading pushed overall revenues down 1.2 percent to 6.05 billion euros.

Analysts had expected a decline of more than 5 percent.

The bank's net cost of risk rose about 30 percent to 1.1 billion euros as it put aside more 230 million euros in the fourth quarter to cover for anticipated losses in corporate and investment banking, up from 28 million euros in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas and David Clarke)