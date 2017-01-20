PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 20 Societe Generale agreed to pay a $50 million civil fine to settle U.S. claims that it defrauded investors in connection with the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement on Friday, and said the French bank acknowledged having committed misconduct. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data