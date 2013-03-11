(Corrects headline wording)
LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) -
SOCO International PLC :
* FY revenue of $621.6 million (2011: $234.1 million), a rise
of 166%
* FY after tax profits from continuing operations $207.0
million (2011: $88.6
million)
* Record group net entitlement production volumes of approx.
15,500 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boepd)
* Several new ventures are expected to be added to the
portfolio over the next
12 months
* 2013 return of capital to shareholders
* Board expects to recommend a sustainable return of capital to
shareholders
during 2013,
