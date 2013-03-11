(Corrects headline wording)

LONDON, March 11 LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - SOCO International PLC : * FY revenue of $621.6 million (2011: $234.1 million), a rise of 166% * FY after tax profits from continuing operations $207.0 million (2011: $88.6

million) * Record group net entitlement production volumes of approx. 15,500 barrels of

oil equivalent per day (boepd) * Several new ventures are expected to be added to the portfolio over the next

12 months * 2013 return of capital to shareholders * Board expects to recommend a sustainable return of capital to shareholders

during 2013, (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)