DAKAR Nov 4 British explorer Soco International is taking a 60 percent working interest in an offshore Republic of Congo oil block under an agreement with PA Resources Congo SA, raising the prospect of increased output from the area.

A series of discoveries in the region, which includes Africa's number 2 oil producing country Angola, has increased the chances it could hold reserves on a scale comparable to the billions of barrels in fields offshore Brazil.

The Republic of Congo's oil production was thought to have peaked at over 300,000 barrels per day, but fresh exploration could revive output.

Soco, which already has a stake in Congo's Marine XI block, said it expects to begin drilling in the Mer Profond Sud licence in 2014-2015, subject to regulatory approval. The deal is a so-called "farm-in" arrangement under which no upfront cash changes hands but Soco will pay for drilling costs.

PA Resources will retain a 25 percent working interest in the licence and Congo's state oil company SNPC will keep a 15 percent stake.

Soco is also exploring for oil in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, but faces opposition from environmentalists who say it is breaching guidelines on responsible business by working in the Virunga park, a reserve for endangered mountain gorillas.

The company denies the allegations and says it complies with Congolese and international laws.