* FY profits rise 181 pct
* Payout expected to be announced in summer
* Further tests this year could push up oil production
* Any rise in output would lift payout
* Shares up 2.5 pct
LONDON, March 11 British oil firm Soco
International said it expected to start making payouts
to shareholders this year after a ramp up of oil production at
its key Vietnamese field helped it to post a huge jump in
profits.
Soco posted a 181 percent leap in pretax profit to $445.6
million in 2012 as it pumped more oil from its Te Giac Trang
(TGT) field off the coast of Vietnam, preparing the ground for
it to start paying dividends.
The company said it would decide on the level of what would
be a "sustainable return of capital" to shareholders at some
point this year, once it has clarity on the possibility for
higher production from its field, and once it has agreed a
budget for a work programme on the field with its partners.
Chief executive Ed Story said in an interview on Monday that
the returns would be "quite significant" and would take place
annually.
Soco and its partners, Vietnam's state oil group
Petrovietnam and Thailand's state-run PTT Exploration and
Production, are planning tests on the field in the
coming month which could see oil output and thus profitability
rise by a third this year, said Story.
"You saw the profitability in 2012, if we could increase
that by one-third, it would certainly impact the distribution to
shareholders," Story said.
The payout, which he forecast would come in summer, will
likely take the shape of a scheme of arrangement with B shares,
giving investors the option of taking it as a dividend or a
capital return.
Shares in Soco, which has a market capitalisation of around
1.3 billion pounds ($1.94 billion), rose 2.5 percent to 386.1
pence in early trading.
The company's stake in the TGT oil field has often been
flagged by analysts as potentially attractive to a national oil
company buyer. They said tests and drilling taking place on the
field this year would help better define the asset.
Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl said that in a national oil
company takeover scenario, Soco could be worth more than 534
pence per share.
"A firmer valuation of the TGT field could lead to the
possible divestment of Soco's Vietnam assets," Citi analysts
said.
The company, which also has exploration acreage in the
Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also
said it expected to add several new ventures to its portfolio
over the next 12 months.
Talks regarding one new project were at an advanced stage,
said Story, who said investors could expect a deal in the
countries where Soco was already active.