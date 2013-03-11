* FY profits rise 181 pct

* Payout expected to be announced in summer

* Further tests this year could push up oil production

* Any rise in output would lift payout

* Shares up 2.5 pct

LONDON, March 11 British oil firm Soco International said it expected to start making payouts to shareholders this year after a ramp up of oil production at its key Vietnamese field helped it to post a huge jump in profits.

Soco posted a 181 percent leap in pretax profit to $445.6 million in 2012 as it pumped more oil from its Te Giac Trang (TGT) field off the coast of Vietnam, preparing the ground for it to start paying dividends.

The company said it would decide on the level of what would be a "sustainable return of capital" to shareholders at some point this year, once it has clarity on the possibility for higher production from its field, and once it has agreed a budget for a work programme on the field with its partners.

Chief executive Ed Story said in an interview on Monday that the returns would be "quite significant" and would take place annually.

Soco and its partners, Vietnam's state oil group Petrovietnam and Thailand's state-run PTT Exploration and Production, are planning tests on the field in the coming month which could see oil output and thus profitability rise by a third this year, said Story.

"You saw the profitability in 2012, if we could increase that by one-third, it would certainly impact the distribution to shareholders," Story said.

The payout, which he forecast would come in summer, will likely take the shape of a scheme of arrangement with B shares, giving investors the option of taking it as a dividend or a capital return.

Shares in Soco, which has a market capitalisation of around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.94 billion), rose 2.5 percent to 386.1 pence in early trading.

The company's stake in the TGT oil field has often been flagged by analysts as potentially attractive to a national oil company buyer. They said tests and drilling taking place on the field this year would help better define the asset.

Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl said that in a national oil company takeover scenario, Soco could be worth more than 534 pence per share.

"A firmer valuation of the TGT field could lead to the possible divestment of Soco's Vietnam assets," Citi analysts said.

The company, which also has exploration acreage in the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also said it expected to add several new ventures to its portfolio over the next 12 months.

Talks regarding one new project were at an advanced stage, said Story, who said investors could expect a deal in the countries where Soco was already active.