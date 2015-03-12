(Adds details, share price, company comment)
LONDON, March 12 Oil producer Soco International
reported a 54 percent decline in annual profit after it
was hit by the slump in oil prices, sending its shares
spiralling more than 25 percent lower.
Disappointing drilling results at an offshore Vietnamese
well forced Soco to shift some of its probable reserves
estimates into the possible category, the change reducing the
company's forecast oil reserves.
The company plans to pay a dividend of 10 pence per share
but investors took fright and the shares tumbled to trade down
27.7 percent at 0855 GMT.
Soco, which came under fire last year for wanting to drill
for oil in a national park in Congo, made $152.7 million in
pre-tax profit in 2014, compared with $333.3 million the
previous year. Revenue fell to $448.2 million, down 26 percent
on 2013.
The company, which had already announced that it was cutting
2015 investments by more than 60 percent, said on Thursday it
was delaying the start of drilling work at its MPS Block
offshore Congo Republic until next year.
"In response to the lower oil prices, we have deferred
drilling the MPS exploration well to 2016 and undertaken several
actions to reduce our general and administration costs," the
company said in its full-year results statement.
The company's 2015 capital expenditure budget of $90 million
will largely go to its operations in Vietnam to which it has
allocated around $70 million, it said.
Soco had a cash balance of $166.4 million at the end of last
year, a position it said it was ready to use for acquisitions if
opportunities arise.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char and Keith
Weir)