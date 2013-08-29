By Andrew Callus
LONDON Aug 29 Soco International, the
British oil exploration and production company focused in west
Africa and Vietnam, unveiled its promised first payout to
shareholders on Thursday.
Reporting record production for a third successive
half-year, the company said it would pay 40 pence per share to
shareholders by means of a special share scheme and target a
future shareholder return of 50 percent of free cash flow.
The payout was higher than analysts had been expecting after
the company's promise earlier this year to start returning
capital, and accompanied a set of upbeat drilling and well
testing results.
Shares in SOCO climbed 3.6 percent in early trading.
Company executives including founder and Chief Executive Ed
Story will themselves be awarded around one third of the total
133 million pound ($207 million) payout, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
"It's taken us 17 years (since listing) to get here but we
are where we want to be now" said Chief Financial Officer Roger
Cagle, also a beneficiary thanks to his 5 million share holding.
He said SOCO was now unusual among UK-listed exploration and
production companies offering a significant dividend yield that
sets it apart from "white knuckle explorers".
Analyst Michael Alsford at Citi said in a note: "Soco offers
a differentiated strategy to the other mid-cap oils, targeting a
sustainable return of 2.5-5 percent yield while still offering
exploration and appraisal upside from ongoing activities in
Vietnam and West Africa."
The payout is subject to shareholder approval.
For UK tax efficiency purposes, it will be delivered to
shareholders through the issue of either one B share or one C
share for every ordinary share held.
Under a system that has been used by other UK companies in
the past, B shares can be redeemed for 40 pence in cash that is
treated by UK tax authorities as capital, while C shares will
pay a 40 pence cash dividend, treated as income. Shareholders
who do not make their preference known will automatically
receive C shares.