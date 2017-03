LONDON Dec 9 Oil explorer Soco International said on Tuesday its Te Giac Trang field offshore Vietnam contained up to 949 million barrels of oil, with up to 319 million barrels recoverable.

An evaluation of the field also showed it could produce more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day, Soco said in a statement.

"This confirms our long standing view on the size and production potential of the TGT field and provides a robust model to optimise the development and future potential of this large resource," said Soco Chief Executive Ed Story.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)