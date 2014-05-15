PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 15 Soco International Plc
* Production net to soco's working interest averaged 14,090 boepd for four months to 30 april 2014
* Net cash and liquid investments as at 14 may 2014 were approximately $270 million
* Company is comfortably positioned to fund its ongoing development programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.