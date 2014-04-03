(Adds details)
LONDON, April 3 London-listed oil and gas
explorer Soco International has appointed mergers and
acquisitions banker Anya Weaving as chief financial officer, the
company said on Thursday.
Weaving will take up her post on May 1, while acting CFO
Roger Cagle will maintain his positions as deputy chief
executive officer and executive director on the board, Soco
said.
Weaving joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she
previously advised Soco on the sale of assets in Yemen and
Thailand and the buyout of its Vietnamese minority partner.
"We have gotten to know Anya well over the years as a
trusted advisor and we are delighted that she is joining SOCO,"
said Sococ chief executive Ed Story.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)