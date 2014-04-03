(Adds details)

LONDON, April 3 London-listed oil and gas explorer Soco International has appointed mergers and acquisitions banker Anya Weaving as chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday.

Weaving will take up her post on May 1, while acting CFO Roger Cagle will maintain his positions as deputy chief executive officer and executive director on the board, Soco said.

Weaving joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she previously advised Soco on the sale of assets in Yemen and Thailand and the buyout of its Vietnamese minority partner.

"We have gotten to know Anya well over the years as a trusted advisor and we are delighted that she is joining SOCO," said Sococ chief executive Ed Story. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)