NEW YORK Feb 19 A judge on Monday invalidated
New York City's plan to ban large sugary drinks from restaurants
and other eateries, one day before the new law was to take
effect.
State Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling in Manhattan
ruled the new regulation was "arbitrary and capricious" and
declared it invalid, after the American Beverage Association and
other business groups had sued the city challenging the ban.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg had touted the ban as a way to
reduce obesity. But beverage manufacturers and business groups
had called the law an illegal overreach that would infringe upon
consumers' personal liberty.
