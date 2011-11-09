* Q3 profit rises four times

* Shares jump 12 pct before market (Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Israel's SodaStream International Ltd's third-quarter profit jumped nearly four times, driven by strong soda-maker sales, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares up 12 percent in pre-market trading.

SodaStream, which sells products that allow customers to add carbonation and flavoring to tap water, reported a third-quarter income of 7.8 million euros, or 37 euro cents a share, up from 2.1 million euros, or 16 euro cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to 58.3 million euros ($80 million) from 42 million euros for the company, which competes with PepsiCo Inc and Coca Cola in the global fizzy drinks market.

In an interview to Reuters last month, SodaStream had said it's sizing up kitchen appliance distributors in India as it looks to enter Asia's No.3 economy -- an about-turn from about six months ago when it shied away from emerging markets due to poor quality tap water.

Shares of SodaStream, valued at about $682 million, were up at $38.25 before the market on Wednesday. They closed at $34.11 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.724 euros) (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)