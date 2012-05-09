* Q1 adj EPS $0.55 vs est $0.35

* Q1 revenue $87.9 mln vs est $56.9 mln

* Sees 2012 profit rising 50 pct

* Sees 2012 revenue increasing 33 pct

* Shares rise as much as 29 percent

May 9 Israel's SodaStream International Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook on strong growth in Western Europe and America, sending its shares up as much as 29 percent on Wednesday morning.

The company said it now expects full-year profit to rise 50 percent, up from its prior growth outlook 42 percent. It also raised its revenue growth forecast to 33 percent from 28 percent.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $10.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $5.5 million, or 28 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents per share.

SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, said revenue rose 50.2 percent to $87.9 million.

Sales in SodaStream's Western European market rose 50 percent to $45.7 million, while those in the Americas region soared 93 percent to $25.6 million in the first quarter.

Sales at the company's consumables segment -- which includes CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles and flavors to add to the carbonated water -- also increased about 61 percent to $52.4 million.

SodaStream shares rose 29 percent to a high of $37.70 on the Nasdaq, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the exchange on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)