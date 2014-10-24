(Adds Pepsi comment and share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
Oct 24 Shares of SodaStream International Ltd
surged on Friday after the at-home soda machine maker
said it would sell some PepsiCo Inc brands in a limited
test.
The 10-week trial will begin in a few weeks at Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in Orlando
and Tampa, Florida, trade publication Beverage Digest reported.
The brands in the test, Pepsi Homemade and Sierra Mist Homemade,
are sweetened with sugar and stevia, and not sold in stores, it
added.
A Pepsi spokesman confirmed the report.
SodaStream shares surged as much as 24 percent, before
trading up 16 percent at $24.56 early Friday afternoon. Pepsi
rose 1 percent to $94.64.
"At-home, make-your-own beverages represent an emerging
category that has generated interest among some consumers,"
Pepsi said in a statement.
"PepsiCo is exploring multiple technologies in this space.
SodaStream is one of several companies we're talking to about
potential ideas."
The Israeli company is not in talks with Pepsi for a broader
agreement, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Richard Chang)