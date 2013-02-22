BANGKOK Feb 22 The day after PepsiCo Inc's
bottling deal in Thailand expired, its partner of 59
years launched its own soft drink that has knocked Pepsi off
store shelves.
Serm Suk Pcl, backed by the billionaire owner of
Thai Beverage Pcl, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said its
new soda called "est" garnered 19 percent of Thailand's $1.8
billion cola market in just two months following its Nov. 2
launch.
Pepsi's breakup with its bottler meant it also lost access
to Serm Suk's vast distribution network, which delivers drinks
to about 200,000 stores, restaurants and vending machines
serving Thailand's market of 67 million people.
The two companies had a non-compete clause that expired when
their contract ended on Nov. 1. Pepsi has similar non-compete
clauses with bottlers in other markets such as China, but the
decision backfired in Thailand.
The following day, est hit the market, costing about the
same as Pepsi and sold in the same bottles, with a red, white
and blue logo reminiscent of Pepsi's. Pepsi declined to comment
on whether it was pursuing any trademark violation claim.
"We did not deliberately set out to push Pepsi off the
shelves but we have a very strong distribution network and if we
stop distributing for one company, that company's products will
disappear from the shelves," Pragnee Chaipidej, advertising
manager at Serm Suk, said in an interview.
She declined to comment on similarities of est to Pepsi.
Thailand was one of the few countries where Pepsi's cola
drink outsold arch-rival Coca-Cola Co's, but Coke caught
up in 2011 and built a lead last year, according to data from
research firm Euromonitor International.
Euromonitor's figures show Pepsi's share of the cola market
dipped by 2.6 percentage points to 36.1 percent in 2012,
compared with Coke's 40.1 percent. Est, a name that has no
meaning in Thai but was intended as a play on superlatives such
as "biggest" or "tastiest", debuted at 2.1 percent even though
it was available for only two months of the year.
"We welcome competition, and short-term fluctuation in
market share is not our barometer for success," said Jeff
Dahncke, senior communications director at PepsiCo in Purchase,
New York.
Pepsi has opened a $170 million bottling plant in Rayong,
179 kilometres southeast of Bangkok, which it said can produce
enough drinks to serve every consumer in Thailand. It partnered
with Deutsche Post AG's DHL for distribution. Dahncke
said the first phase of distribution, which involves getting
drinks into chain stores, was in place. The next phase is
smaller mom-and-pop shops.
The Thailand trouble stands in contrast to PepsiCo's global
performance, which has propelled its shares to their highest
level since 2008. The company reported stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter results last week and raised its dividend.
Much of its recent success stems from a turnaround in its
North American operations, which account for half of the
company's global revenue, and strong growth in sales of food.
The Middle East, Asia and Africa unit contributed only about 10
percent of total revenue in 2012. The company does not break out
figures for Thailand.
Pepsi uses its own distribution for snacks in Thailand, so
that business is unaffected. But its soft drinks aren't reaching
the same market as they were before the Serm Suk partnership
ended.
"What we have seen is a major drop in distribution and
availability of Pepsi products," said Shakir Moin, Coca-Cola's
marketing director for Southeast Asia.
Customers have also noticed Pepsi's absence from restaurant
menus and store shelves, and this has become a hot topic of
discussion on blog posts and social media.
"It's pretty much impossible to find a bottle of Pepsi these
days," said Itiporn Lakarnchua who works for an English-language
radio station in Bangkok, adding that est tasted "much sweeter
and more peppery" than Pepsi or Coke.
THE BREAKUP
Pepsi has a long history in Thailand, entering the market in
1952 with Serm Suk at its side. But the relationship shifted in
2010 when Pepsi and its joint-venture partner Strategic
Beverages launched a hostile takeover bid.
Pepsi's group failed to acquire the targeted number of
shares and dropped the tender. ThaiBev's Charoen later bought
Pepsi's stake.
By January 2011, Serm Suk's board was developing plans for
how it might operate without Pepsi, according to documents filed
with the securities exchange. Their exclusive bottling agreement
was terminated in April 2011, and the two officially parted ways
on Nov. 1, 2012.
Serm Suk's "Future Business Plan" laid out two scenarios,
one in which the company continued its Pepsi partnership, and
one that envisioned a future flying solo, according to the
filings.
Under the standalone scenario, the plan called for expanding
its offering of non-carbonated drinks such as juices; building
up the drinking water business; distributing more food and
drinks - and making carbonated soft drinks under a different
brand.
"There's a very good chance that est cola will become the
number two cola brand in Thailand after Coca-Cola, pushing Pepsi
to third place," said Pragrom Pathomboorn, an analyst at KGI
Securities in Bangkok.
Pepsi declined to comment on why its non-compete clause
expired immediately upon conclusion of the Serm Suk deal. It was
not clear whether Coke or other companies also have non-compete
clauses that run only through the life of the contract.
In China, where Pepsi has a bottling and distribution deal
with Tingyi Holding Corp, it also included a
non-compete clause that ends in 2050 when the contract does,
according to terms of the agreement filed with the Hong Kong
stock exchange. A Tingyi spokesman declined to comment.
In other major markets such as Russia, Pepsi's second
largest, it uses its own bottling subsidiary. Dahncke said
PepsiCo uses different distribution models to fit each
location's economics and stage of development.
TRIP OR BLIP?
Distribution is the secret to Serm Suk's swift success in
Thailand. With 200,000 outlets selling its products, it was able
to quickly flood the market.
Thais are the biggest carbonated soft drink consumers in
Southeast Asia, drinking on average 39.2 litres per year, more
than four times the per capita consumption across Asia-Pacific,
according to Euromonitor.
That helps explain why drinks companies are investing so
heavily in this market.
Serm Suk spent about $10 million on a marketing campaign
starring three Thai teen pop idols to introduce est, and has
budgeted triple that amount for the full year. It plans to
launch more flavoured soft drinks later this year.
Pepsi's new plant is part of a $600 million investment that
also includes new marketing campaigns and a partnership with
Bodyslam, a popular Thai music group.
PepsiCo's Dahncke said the new bottling plant and DHL deal
would soon get its soft drinks back into the hands of customers.
"This is a business model we use successfully in other
markets around the world," he said. "There is a brief transition
period to get our new system ramped up, but we are very much on
track."