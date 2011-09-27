* CEO says to focus on integrating Brazilian acquisition
* Says small or mid-sized deals cannot be ruled out
* Says Lenotre can generate same margins as Sodexo - CEO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 27 Sodexo's chief
executive on Tuesday reaffirmed the French catering and vouchers
group's financial targets for this fiscal year despite a
challenging economic climate.
Chief Executive Michel Landel also told Reuters the group
would focus on integrating Brazilian corporate caterer Puras do
Brasil, which it recently bought, but would not rule out "small
and medium-sized buys".
"We have given our financial goals, we are maintaining our
goals," Landel said when asked if global recession fears were
weighing on the group's fiscal fourth quarter. He declined to
comment on the quarter ahead of the group's full-year results
announcement slated for Nov. 9.
Sodexo, the world's second largest catering group after
Britain's Compass Group , has forecast full-year organic
revenue growth of around 4.5 percent and aims to increase its
operating profit by 10 percent for the year ended Aug. 31.
Landel spoke to Reuters after a news conference to mark the
acquisition of French gourmet caterer Lenotre.
Earlier this month Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brasil
for an enterprise value of 525 million euros ($707 million) to
take advantage of booming demand in the fast-growing Brazilian
market.
When asked if Sodexo eyed other large purchases, notably in
emerging markets, Landel said: "We are going to focus on making
this acquisition thrive."
About of 80 percent of Sodexo's growth was organic, he
added.
LENOTRE MARGINS
Earlier this month Sodexo finalised the acquisition of
gourmet caterer Lenotre from hotel group Accor for 75
million euros.
Landel told a news conference held at Lenotre's three-star
Pre Catelan restaurant in Paris's Bois De Boulogne that the
acquisition would help Sodexo develop a prestige catering offer
for its customers.
"Lenotre is a well-managed company. Its margins will be the
same as those of Sodexo once synergies are in place," he said.
The purchase of Lenotre also expands Sodexo's "prestige"
business that includes the famed Paris cabaret Le Lido and the
Yachts de Paris luxury yachts.
Created in 1947, Lenotre, which had 2010 sales of 105
million euros, has boutiques around the world offering fine
pastries, gourmet dishes, chocolates and sweets. It also
organizes special events and operates restaurants. It currently
has 64 locations across 13 countries.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
