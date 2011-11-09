(Adds detail, background)

* Sees FY 2011-12 like-for-like revenue growth of 5-8 pct

* Sees FY 2011-12 operating income growth of around 10 pct

* FY 2010-11 l-f-l revenue up 5.2 pct, op income up 10.6 pct

* Macroeconomic climate more uncertain in developed countries

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 9 French catering and vouchers group Sodexo cautioned that the economic climate in developed countries was becoming increasingly uncertain and said emerging markets and a recent acquisition in Brazil would underpin 2011-12 sales and profit growth.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group added on Wednesday that it would benefit from this year's Rugby World Cup and the London 2012 Olympics.

Sodexo said rising government debt and unemployment were weighing on economic activity in the public and private sectors in developed economies but that it was prepared to cut operating costs and improve profitability in response.

Sodexo manages canteens and facilities for office workers, armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts. Clients include Procter & Gamble and retailer Carrefour .

Sodexo said on Wednesday that it would hike its dividend by 8.1 percent after posting a 10.3 percent rise in fiscal 2011 net profit. Sodexo's fiscal year ends on Aug. 31.

It forecast organic sales growth of between 5 percent and 8 percent in 2011-12, having achieved 5.2 percent growth in fiscal 2011, beating its own guidance.

Sodexo also expects operating profit to grow by around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12.

Sodexo reported 2010-11 sales of 16.047 billion euros and operating profit of 853 million, up 10.6 percent.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimates were for revenue of 16 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 860 million.

Sodexo's own guidance was for like-for-like sales growth of around 4.5 percent and a 10 percent increase in operating profit.

Rival Compass, which reports full-year earnings on Nov. 22, has forecast 2010-11 revenue growth of around 9 percent, helped by new business wins, acquisitions and cost cutting.

Sodexo, which operates in 80 countries and makes about 70 percent of revenue in catering, confirmed the company's ability to reach its medium-term target of annual average sales growth of 7 percent and said it was targeting an operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales in four years.

Sodexo shares have gained 3.4 percent this year, giving the company a market value of 8.4 billion euros. (Editing by James Regan)